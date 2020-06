Demon's Souls - Announcement Trailer | PS5 Video Credit: Engadget China - Duration: 01:46s - Published 45 minutes ago Demon's Souls - Announcement Trailer | PS5 From JAPAN Studio and Bluepoint Games comes a remake of the PlayStation classic, Demon’s Souls™. Entirely rebuilt from the ground up and masterfully enhanced, this remake invites you to experience the unsettling story and ruthless combat of Demon’s Souls in unparalleled visual quality and incredible performance. Coming to PlayStation 5 0

