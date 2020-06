California police lobby group gets involved in federal conversation about use of force

FORTY'S ASHLEY ZAVALA SPOKEWITH ONE OF THE GROUP'SLEADERS ABOUT THE FUTURE OFLAW ENFORCEMENT.THE PEACE OFFICERS RESEARCHASSOCIATION OF CALIFORNIA ALSOKNOWN AS POR ACT IS SPEAKINGOUT AS SEVERAL PROPOSEDCHANGES TO POLICING ACROSS THESTATE AND COUNTRY SURFACETHINK THE PUBLIC ANDYOU KNOW LOCAL STATEFEDERAL GOVERNMENT NEED WHATTHEY WANT GETTING RESOURCESFOR THIS WEEK POREC PROVIDEDTESTIMONY TO THE HOUSEJUDICIARY COMMITTEE ON SETTINGA NATIONAL STANDARD FOR WHENPOLICE CAN USE DEADLY FORCEFOR ACT WAS PART OFNEGOTIATIONS AT THE STATELEVEL LAST YEAR AS CALIFORNIAMOVED TO CHANGE ITS USE OFFORCE LAWS ALONG WITHESTABLISHING NEW TRAINING FORMENTAL HEALTH AND DEESCALATION THIS GOES INTOEFFECT IN JANUARY GROUPLEADERS HOPE THE FEDERALGOVERNMENT HEARS THEIR IDEASCATS, THOSE THAT ARE GOINGKNOW THE DEMOCRATSBUT YOU KNOW THIS MUCHTHERE'S MUCH OF THAT SPOTREMARKABLE WORST OF WEEK YOUALTHOUGH CALIFORNIA IS AHEADOF THE CURVE ON SETTING NEWSTANDARDS OF FORCE IN TRAININGLOCAL LEADERS ALONG WITH STATELAWMAKERS PROPOSE EVEN MORECHANGES INCLUDING PROHIBITINGTHE CHOKEHOLD RESTRAINT.AND PREVENTING POLICEOFFICERS ACCUSED OF MISCONDUCTFROM MOVING FROM ONEDEPARTMENT TO ANOTHER THATWASN'T THE SAUCE.

WHAT THISMEANS RIGHT NOW WE BELIEVE INRESTORATIVE JUSTICE SEPARATEINCIDENTS.I WANT A SECOND CHANCESEPARATES US POREC LEADERS SAYTHEY LOOK FORWARD TOCONTINUING THE CONVERSATION ONCHANGING THE NATIONAL STANDARDIN SACRAMENTO, ASHLEY ZAVALAFOX 40 NEWS.