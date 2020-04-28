Protests rock Lebanon as currency collapses
Hassan Diab's government is facing growing calls to resign after the currency lost 25 percent of its value in two days.
Lebanon money exchangers back at work after strikeGovernment had blamed them for the devaluation of the local currency, but now there appears to be a deal to control the currency market.
Lebanon cities erupt against collapse in currencyProtests against growing economic hardship erupted in Tripoli and spread to other Lebanese cities on Tuesday, with banks set ablaze and violence boiling over into a second night. One demonstrator was..
Lebanon riots: Protesters face off against police after funeralThe protests follow a devastating crash in the national currency, the Lebanese pound.View on euronews