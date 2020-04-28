Global  

Protests rock Lebanon as currency collapses
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 01:38s
Protests rock Lebanon as currency collapses

Hassan Diab's government is facing growing calls to resign after the currency lost 25 percent of its value in two days.

Related videos from verified sources

Lebanon money exchangers back at work after strike [Video]

Lebanon money exchangers back at work after strike

Government had blamed them for the devaluation of the local currency, but now there appears to be a deal to control the currency market.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:27Published
Lebanon cities erupt against collapse in currency [Video]

Lebanon cities erupt against collapse in currency

Protests against growing economic hardship erupted in Tripoli and spread to other Lebanese cities on Tuesday, with banks set ablaze and violence boiling over into a second night. One demonstrator was..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:45Published
Lebanon riots: Protesters face off against police after funeral [Video]

Lebanon riots: Protesters face off against police after funeral

The protests follow a devastating crash in the national currency, the Lebanese pound.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 00:50Published