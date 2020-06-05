Starbucks to Close More Than 400 US Stores
On Wednesday, Starbucks confirmed that they would be permanently transitioning to more socially-distant store models.
Starbucks to focus on drive-thru & pickup store optionsThe coffee chain announced new plans, as it plans to close 400 stores. The company says it does plan to open smaller storefronts.
Starbucks To Close Up to 400 Company-Owned StoresThe coffee giant says they are considering alternatives like curbside, mobile-only pickups and drive-thrus. Amy Johnson reports.
