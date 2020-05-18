Global  
 

Long queues as Penneys reopens in Ireland
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:58s - Published
Long queues as Penneys reopens in Ireland

Long queues as Penneys reopens in Ireland

Eager shoppers have queued for hours as 16 Penneys stores reopened across the Republic of Ireland.

Some shops were due to open at 10.30am, but as the queues built up, gardai advised managers to open earlier at 8.45am.

Some 150 people were in the queue at Dublin’s Henry Street store when the doors were opened.

