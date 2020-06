Baltimore Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh Says NFL Health Protocols 'Humanly Impossible' To Follow

NFL teams are getting closer to a full reopening of their facilities and in preparation, the league has sent out guidelines and protocols to attempt to ensure the health and safety of players and coaches while the coronavirus pandemic continues to loom.

While coaches understand that the protocols are necessary, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh says that some of them are "humanly impossible" to follow.

Katie Johnston reports.