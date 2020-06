Mayor Walsh Declares Racism A Public Health Crisis

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh has proposed to transfer millions from the Boston Police overtime budget.



Tweets about this 🇺🇸🇺🇸LaurenLeee🇺🇸🇺🇸 RT @Inevitable_ET: Boston Mayor Declares Racism A Public Health Crisis https://t.co/BaqEjblcF2? 2 seconds ago Gianna RT @FrankFigliuzzi1: The times they are a- changin’: Boston Mayor Marty Walsh declares racism a public health crisis, diverts police overti… 3 seconds ago Hopeful Sensibility RT @kylegriffin1: Mayor Marty Walsh says that he's declaring racism a public health crisis in Boston, and that the declaration would be bac… 18 seconds ago Victoria Regina Boston Mayor Marty Walsh declares racism a public health crisis, diverts police overtime money to community programs https://t.co/qtdNPafSpR 19 seconds ago Marie RT @QAnonNotables: Boston Mayor Marty Walsh declares racism a public health crisis. https://t.co/VWiOAIN36y 39 seconds ago