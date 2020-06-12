Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

ABC Announces First Black 'Bachelor' Star
Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:41s - Published
ABC Announces First Black 'Bachelor' Star

ABC Announces First Black 'Bachelor' Star

Reuters reports that “The Bachelor” will have its first Black headliner in its 25-season history.

On Friday, the ABC show announced that North Carolina native, Matt James, will be their next leading man.

James was announced as the headliner after “Bachelorette” star Rachel Lindsay, who is also Black, said that she would cut ties with the franchise if they did not diversify.

Lindsay, the first Black Bachlorette in 2017, wrote in a Monday blog post that there are “deep-rooted, 18-year systemic problems in this franchise.” Karey Burke, president of Walt Disney Co-owned, said in a statement, “We know we have a responsibility to make sure the love stories we’re seeing onscreen are representative of the world we live in..."

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Ex-Wake Forest WR James first black 'Bachelor'

Matt James, a former Wake Forest wide receiver, was named Friday as the next star for ABC's reality...
ESPN - Published

Matt James Is the New Bachelor: Tyler Cameron, Hannah Brown and More Stars React

The Bachelor has a new leading man. On Friday, the hit ABC series announced Matt James is the show'...
E! Online - Published



Tweets about this

THE_SammyJay

Samantha Jacobs RT @bhlonline: The Black Hollywood Reporter dishes! #GoneWithTheWind pulled from @HBOMax, @ava announces #LEAP, @ColorOfChange share study… 1 week ago

bhlonline

Black Hollywood Live The Black Hollywood Reporter dishes! #GoneWithTheWind pulled from @HBOMax, @ava announces #LEAP, @ColorOfChange sh… https://t.co/9UrgGYWp70 1 week ago

TeaWithTammy1

TeaWithTammy Don’t be shy- give me a follow & check out my latest article for @HotTubHeadlines!! It’s what Chuck E. Cheese would… https://t.co/umK6Le6Zwt 1 week ago

leah_imperial

princess leia🧺🧸📨 RT @PopCrave: The Bachelor announces Matt James as its next leading man, making him the franchise's first-ever black male lead. 🌹 https://t… 1 week ago

StandardInsider

Evening Standard Insider Get ready to meet the first black Bachelor - and he's a familiar face if you follow Tyler Cameron https://t.co/NpGLnXmY5j 1 week ago


Related videos from verified sources

Rachel Lindsay Speaks Out on Black 'Bachelor' Casting, Hannah Brown Controversy | THR News [Video]

Rachel Lindsay Speaks Out on Black 'Bachelor' Casting, Hannah Brown Controversy | THR News

Former 'Bachelorette' Rachel Lindsay opened up about her feelings toward ABC's decision to cast the first-ever Black Bachelor in Matt James for the franchise's 25th season.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 02:07Published
Matt James Makes History as ABC's First Black Bachelor | THR News [Video]

Matt James Makes History as ABC's First Black Bachelor | THR News

Matt James was originally cast as a contestant on the upcoming Clare Crawley season and is known by Bachelor Nation as Tyler Cameron's best friend and business partner.

Credit: THR News     Duration: 02:08Published
ABC names Matt James as first black 'Bachelor' [Video]

ABC names Matt James as first black 'Bachelor'

It is the first time in the 18-year history of the franchise that it has cast a black man to lead the show. It’s an honor.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 01:09Published