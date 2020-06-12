ABC Announces First Black 'Bachelor' Star

Reuters reports that “The Bachelor” will have its first Black headliner in its 25-season history.

On Friday, the ABC show announced that North Carolina native, Matt James, will be their next leading man.

James was announced as the headliner after “Bachelorette” star Rachel Lindsay, who is also Black, said that she would cut ties with the franchise if they did not diversify.

Lindsay, the first Black Bachlorette in 2017, wrote in a Monday blog post that there are “deep-rooted, 18-year systemic problems in this franchise.” Karey Burke, president of Walt Disney Co-owned, said in a statement, “We know we have a responsibility to make sure the love stories we’re seeing onscreen are representative of the world we live in..."