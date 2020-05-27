Senior Spotlight: Faith Christian Girls Tennis

The Eagles featured two seniors on their first ever roster

To begin his first season as the girls tennis coach ..

The inaugural season for the eagles.

However, year one was over before it even got started.

But the legacy of the team's two seniors will live on .

Faith christian is next up on our senior spotlight ..

Dave ungaro: without those two girls and without their leadership we would not have a girls tennis program at faith.

Those two girls are abby adams and jordan (you-ter- mark).

Adams will attend moody bible institute in chicago..

She will major in worship and media arts.

Youtermark is headed to purdue to study history.

Adams and youtermark helped make history at faith ..

Ungaro says the two were mainly responsible in creating a girls tennis program because they wanted to give back to the school that gave them so much.

While the graduates never got the chance to play ..

The circumstance revealed a lot about their character.

Dave ungaro: your heart just goes out for these two seniors.

They worked so hard to get a program.

They were constantly in our athletic department's ear going, 'we want to build a program at faith.

We want girls tennis at faith.

And then all of a sudden it gets taken away from them.

I felt so bad for them, but never once did they complain to me about it.

Never once was it a pity- party or them worrying about i can't believe this just happened to me.

They always looked at the positives to it and they always knew they were going to grow from it.

