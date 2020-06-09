Looks That Kill Movie Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:16s - Published 4 days ago Looks That Kill Movie Looks That Kill Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: LOOKS THAT KILL is a dark comedy about Max Richards (Brandon Flynn), a teenage boy born with a medical condition of being lethally attractive, who is changed forever when he meets Alex, a girl with her own bizarre ailment, who aids him on his quest of self-discovery... without accidentally killing someone. Directed by Kellen Moore starring Brandon Flynn, Julia Goldani Telles, Annie Mumolo, Peter Scolari, Ki Hong Lee release date June 19, 2019 (on VOD) 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend







Tweets about this pamela ✊🏿 LOOKS THAT KILL Official Trailer (2020) Brandon Flynn, Romance Movie HD https://t.co/4AowMuFF1G via @YouTube 3 hours ago 𝘁𝗼𝗱𝗮𝘆𝗶𝘀_ ‘︿’ LOOKS THAT KILL Official Trailer (2020) Brandon Flynn, Romance Movie HD https://t.co/NwUN0HXFrs via @YouTube 3 hours ago Titbytz.xyz New upload - "LOOKS THAT KILL Official Trailer 2020 Brandon Flynn, Romance Movie HD" Watch Now:… https://t.co/4LztVLxSD7 4 hours ago MoovieTrailers.com LOOKS THAT KILL Trailer (2020) Brandon Flynn Teen Comedy Movie #Moovietrailers https://t.co/RV5bn5oDNd 8 hours ago ney @dinieafeeq the guy in the movie looks that kill tu dia rupanya 8 hours ago MYKUGH LOOKS THAT KILL Official Trailer (2020) Brandon Flynn, Romance Movie HD https://t.co/Bz6D5RwBGd via @YouTube 9 hours ago Maria Redman LOOKS THAT KILL Official Trailer (2020) Brandon Flynn, Romance Movie HD https://t.co/iTYiWyi1MH via @YouTube This… https://t.co/5r806RYCJT 11 hours ago HJway @xRaydrz I had a theory that the newest teaser looks like a grenade and we have sharks in the game, from the movie… https://t.co/YXDyGG6sQ0 12 hours ago