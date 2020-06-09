Looks That Kill Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: LOOKS THAT KILL is a dark comedy about Max Richards (Brandon Flynn), a teenage boy born with a medical condition of being lethally attractive, who is changed forever when he meets Alex, a girl with her own bizarre ailment, who aids him on his quest of self-discovery... without accidentally killing someone.
Directed by Kellen Moore
starring Brandon Flynn, Julia Goldani Telles, Annie Mumolo, Peter Scolari, Ki Hong Lee
release date June 19, 2019 (on VOD)