Looks That Kill Movie
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:16s - Published
Looks That Kill Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: LOOKS THAT KILL is a dark comedy about Max Richards (Brandon Flynn), a teenage boy born with a medical condition of being lethally attractive, who is changed forever when he meets Alex, a girl with her own bizarre ailment, who aids him on his quest of self-discovery... without accidentally killing someone.

Directed by Kellen Moore starring Brandon Flynn, Julia Goldani Telles, Annie Mumolo, Peter Scolari, Ki Hong Lee release date June 19, 2019 (on VOD)

California movie theaters could reopen this weekend as Hollywood gears up for the release of 'Tenet' in July, but audiences could be wary

California movie theaters could reopen this weekend as Hollywood gears up for the release of 'Tenet' in July, but audiences could be wary · The California Department of Public Health issued safety guidelines on Monday for reopening indoor...
Business Insider - Published

Every new movie you can watch on Disney Plus — from the live-action 'Lady and the Tramp' to the fantasy film 'Artemis Fowl'

Every new movie you can watch on Disney Plus — from the live-action 'Lady and the Tramp' to the fantasy film 'Artemis Fowl' bundle with Hulu and ESPN+ · *Disney Plus subscribers can stream brand-new feature-length films...
Business Insider - Published

Tom Hanks' Movie 'Greyhound' Gets Release Date for Apple TV+ Launch

Tom Hanks‘ upcoming action-packed movie Greyhound was pulled from the theatrical release calendar...
Just Jared - Published



Top 20 Most Rewatched Scenes in Superhero Movies [Video]

Top 20 Most Rewatched Scenes in Superhero Movies

Great moments of superhero cinema to the rescue! For this list, we’ll be looking at moments in superhero films that fans come back to again and again, be it for their entertainment value, their..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 20:21Published
SCARE PACKAGE Movie Clip - One Time in the Woods [Video]

SCARE PACKAGE Movie Clip - One Time in the Woods

SCARE PACKAGE Movie Clip - One Time in the Woods

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:53Published
Followed Movie Clip - Elevator Ritual [Video]

Followed Movie Clip - Elevator Ritual

Followed Movie Clip - Elevator Ritual - Plot synopsis: When aspiring social media influencer “DropTheMike” is offered a lucrative sponsorship to grow his channel, he's joined by his video crew on a..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:13Published