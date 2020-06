First Stream (06/12/20): New Music From Lil Baby, 6ix9ine, Nicki Minaj & Chloe x Halle | Billboard

Lil Baby reflects on the national protests with his song "The Bigger Picture," 6ix9ine and Nicki Minaj call out their haters in "Trollz" and Chloe x Halle delivered their third studio album, 'Ungodly Hour.'

Here are the latest music drops!