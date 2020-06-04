Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Customer's seen waiting for tables at restaurants, bars as reopening plans continue
Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 01:42s - Published
Customer's seen waiting for tables at restaurants, bars as reopening plans continue

Customer's seen waiting for tables at restaurants, bars as reopening plans continue

Starting tonight, businesses in Milwaukee's suburban communities can welcome in more guests.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Indiana Theaters, Bars, Playgrounds, Limited Dining Reopen For Phase 4 [Video]

Indiana Theaters, Bars, Playgrounds, Limited Dining Reopen For Phase 4

Effective Friday, all of Indiana will advance to Phase 4 in the state’s coronavirus pandemic reopening plan – two days earlier than planned.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:26Published
Michigan Bars, Restaurants Reopen Today: Here's What To Know [Video]

Michigan Bars, Restaurants Reopen Today: Here's What To Know

The establishments can reopen for indoor and outdoor seating while following health and safety guidelines. This includes tables being six feet from one another and filling the restaurant to no more..

Credit: CBS 62 Detroit     Duration: 00:27Published
Back to business on the strip [Video]

Back to business on the strip

Reopening today is Treasure Island at 9 a.m. today. Not all restaurants and bars will be open today, but the hotel and casino will be open today. Nina Porciuncula reports.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:50Published