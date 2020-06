PCSD: Evacuation order issued for residents in town of Catalina

The Pima County Office of Emergency Management and the Pima County Sheriff’s Department issued an evacuation order Friday night for some residents living in the town of Catalina.

TIME -- THE GO STAGE --AFFECTS HOMES -- EAST OFSOUTHERLAND TRAIL -- AND SOUTHOF ROLLINS ROAD.

THAT AREA ISSHOWN IN RED -- ON THIS MAP.THE PIMA COUNTY SHERIFF'SDEPARTMENT SAYS CONDITIONS --ARE LIFE-THREATENING -- ANDTHOSE LIVING THERE -- NEED TOLEAVE NOW.

OTHER AREAS NEARTHE FIRE -- ARE IN THE "SET"STAGE -- IN OTHER WORDS -- ONSTANDBY.

THOSE ARE THE YELLOWAREAS YOU SEE.

THERE IS ANEVACUATION CENTER -- AT CANYONDEL ORO HIGH SCHOOL.

LARGEANIMALS THAT NEED SHELTERING-- CAN BE BROUGHT TO THERILLITO RACETRACK.

