‘Barbaric act’: WB Governor slams Mamata govt over mistreatment of dead bodies Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:37s - Published 4 hours ago ‘Barbaric act’: WB Governor slams Mamata govt over mistreatment of dead bodies West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar slammed TMC govt over mistreatment of dead bodies. A video surfaced online showing morgue employee dragging dead bodies. "This was most painful, unknown to humanity. ’When I looked at the videos, my heart stopped beating’," he said. Dhankhar added, "14 dead bodies were patients at one point in time. Patients’ history is not being revealed. It is my obligation to thoroughly probe the matter." 0

