The incredible story of the author who has a rare disease

We spoke to Delhi based Payel Bhattacharya, who suffers from von Hippel-Lindau or VHL, which is characterised by tumors forming in organs of the body, including in the brain, spine, ears, eyes, lungs, liver, pancreas and kidneys.

As result of the disease, she has undergone around 14 surgeries and radiation therapies.

She also has trigeminal neuralgia, known as the ‘suicide disease,’ a condition which actor Salman Khan also suffers from.

Inspite of all this, she has authored 3 books.