Cuomo To Protesters: Wear A Mask, Not A Chin Guard Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 01:34s - Published 58 minutes ago Cuomo To Protesters: Wear A Mask, Not A Chin Guard Gov. Andrew Cuomo turned his attention Saturday to protesters who are not wearing their masks properly during protests demanding police reforms following the death of George Floyd. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Related news from verified sources



Tweets about this Joshua Albarran RT @CBSNewYork: Gov. Andrew Cuomo has a blunt message for protesters - wear a mask, not a chin guard. He says police must do the same. http… 9 minutes ago Teri Weaver ICYMI @nygovcuomo gave a lesson today in how to wear a mask. https://t.co/EhQidr7us9 24 minutes ago PulpNews Crime Cuomo To Protesters: Wear A Mask, Not A #Chin Guard - Jun 13 @ 1:38 PM ET https://t.co/U3UXxUwWUX 27 minutes ago ✨Rory RT @news4buffalo: Gov. Cuomo is reminding protesters to wear a mask, fully over the nose and mouth. He pulled his mask down like this to d… 41 minutes ago Livingston Co. News RT @Batavia_Daily: Cuomo reminded New Yorkers to stay smart and took the time to demonstrate the way not to wear a mask - on your chin- wh… 47 minutes ago Jeremy Zajas RT @syracusedotcom: Cuomo to police and protesters: Wear a mask. It’s NY law https://t.co/cBpnjNg4Be 48 minutes ago CBS New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has a blunt message for protesters - wear a mask, not a chin guard. He says police must do the sa… https://t.co/a4oVUuuALJ 50 minutes ago Batavia Daily News Cuomo reminded New Yorkers to stay smart and took the time to demonstrate the way not to wear a mask - on your chi… https://t.co/UJ5nsGjy1J 53 minutes ago