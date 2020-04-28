Here We Go Again? CDC Warns States May Have To Reimpose Coronavirus Lockdowns

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned Saturday US states may have to reimpose strict lockdown restrictions.

If cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 increase dramatically, such measures as closing businesses and social distancing may be required.

Some states, like Utah, Arizona, and Texas, are seeing a rapid rise in hospitalizations and case rates amid reopening plans.

According to Business Insider, Utah has put further reopening on hold, but Texas is still following through with its original reopening plan.

Johns Hopkins data reports the US has roughly 20,000 cases per day.

At least 23 states have reported a 7-day average increase in total cases.