Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Here We Go Again? CDC Warns States May Have To Reimpose Coronavirus Lockdowns
Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:35s - Published
Here We Go Again? CDC Warns States May Have To Reimpose Coronavirus Lockdowns

Here We Go Again? CDC Warns States May Have To Reimpose Coronavirus Lockdowns

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned Saturday US states may have to reimpose strict lockdown restrictions.

If cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 increase dramatically, such measures as closing businesses and social distancing may be required.

Some states, like Utah, Arizona, and Texas, are seeing a rapid rise in hospitalizations and case rates amid reopening plans.

According to Business Insider, Utah has put further reopening on hold, but Texas is still following through with its original reopening plan.

Johns Hopkins data reports the US has roughly 20,000 cases per day.

At least 23 states have reported a 7-day average increase in total cases.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Jobs boost for US as lockdown easing sees millions back at work

The US unemployment rate fell unexpectedly in May to 13.3%, still on a par with what the nation...
Belfast Telegraph - Published



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Michigan Factories Humming, Lockdowns Ease [Video]

Michigan Factories Humming, Lockdowns Ease

DETROIT (Reuters) - Factory workers began returning to assembly lines in Michigan on Monday, paving the way for major automakers to restore thousands of jobs across North America after more than six..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published
Birx warns against gatherings as US reopens from lockdowns [Video]

Birx warns against gatherings as US reopens from lockdowns

White House coronavirus taskforce chief says crowds gathering to protest against the lockdowns pose a huge risk.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:55Published
Coronavirus: States Relaxing Lockdowns As U.S. Nears 1 Million Cases; White House Issues New Guidance On Testing, Tracing [Video]

Coronavirus: States Relaxing Lockdowns As U.S. Nears 1 Million Cases; White House Issues New Guidance On Testing, Tracing

A growing number of U.S. states plan to join hard-hit European countries this week by starting to lift lockdown measures aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus. They do so as the White House..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 03:42Published