Wisconsin Woman facing a Hate Crime charge for spitting on 17 year-old

A Wisconsin woman is facing a hate crime charge... after video caught her spitting on a Black Lives Matter protester.

She told police she is a cancer survivor and felt threatened because she was surrounded by crowds that didn't have masks on.

But in the video... she didn't have a mask on either... mary jo ola has the story.

Cellphone video cellphone video captured the moment local attorney... stephanie rapkin... spit on 17-year-old eric lucas.

It happened in the midst of a peaceful protest in shorewood last saturday.

Eric lucas/protester: "every time... i try not to think about that moment because every time i think about that moment it takes me down a traumatic experience."

Prosecutors charged rapkin with disorderly conduct and added a hate crime enhancer.

Lucas and his attorney are pleased with the hate crime modifier... but say the disorderly conduct charge is not tough enough.

Matthew pinix/lucas attorney: "a white woman can spit in a black man's face because he's black and the only thing that the da's office can charge them with is a disorderly conduct, which is a crime that you can get for just shouting too loud in a public place.

That seems inequitable."

In a criminal complaint... lucas told investigators he was chanting "i'm black and i'm proud" with his friends several feet away from rapkin... when she spit on him.

Cell phone video showed no one touched or threatened rapkin before that.

Police say rapkin later told them she threatened because she was surrounded by people without masks.

It's noted in the complaint that the video showed rapkin was not wearing a mask either.

We reached out to get rapkin's take.

She declined to comment.

For lucas... he hopes that the rally's message is not lost.

Eric lucas/protester: "i'm not just a color and my skin is not a weapon.

I don't think black lives should just matter, i think they should also be equal."

