Zidane pays tribute to frontline workers
Zidane pays tribute to frontline workers

Zidane pays tribute to frontline workers

Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane has paid tribute to Spain's frontline workers, as his side prepare to return to La Liga action against Eibar.

