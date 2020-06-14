Global  

Barbra Streisand gifts Disney stock to George Floyd's daughter
Barbra Streisand has presented Disney shares to the young daughter of slain Minnesota man George Floyd.

Barbra Streisand makes George Floyd's daughter Gianna, 6, a Disney stockholder

Gianna Floyd, 6-year-old daughter of George Floyd, thanked Barbra Streisand on Instagram for a gift...
Singing legend Barbra Streisand sent George Floyd's six-year-old daughter Gianna a package which featured Disney shares, and two of her albums.

