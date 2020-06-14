Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sushant Singh Rajput death Deepika highlights 'importance of reaching out'
Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 01:47s - Published
Sushant Singh Rajput death Deepika highlights 'importance of reaching out'

Sushant Singh Rajput death Deepika highlights 'importance of reaching out'

Actor Deepika Padukone, who did a special dance number in the Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer "Raabta" in 2017, has opened up about the necessity for people to "reach out" in order to fight depression, in the wake of the late actors demise on Sunday morning.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

On Sushant Singh Rajput's demise, Deepika Padukone stresses the importance of mental health

*Sushant Singh Rajput passed away* on June 14 after he was found hanging at his Bandra residence....
Mid-Day - Published



Tweets about this

MrCMofKA

PavankumarAN/ಪವನಕುಮಾರ🇮🇳 RT @ShefVaidya: In what world is this funny? And the same Aalia Bhatt and @karanjohar are now shedding fake tears on Sushant Singh Rajput’s… 1 second ago

ranajoypaul2029

Ranajoy Paul RT @pinkvilla: #KanganaRanaut takes stand on #SushantSinghRajput’s death; Questions why his achievements weren't recognised- https://t.co/A… 9 seconds ago

republic

Republic #SushantSinghRajput’s death: Dulquer Salmaan & other South Indian film actors pay tribute https://t.co/zJJCheBT6i 10 seconds ago

priyadamini24

Damini Shrivastava RT @newspaperwallah: If you compare the print coverage of Sushant Singh Rajput's death to what we've been seeing on TV, you realize which m… 20 seconds ago

aasif1912

Aasif Iqubal Khan RT @CMOKerala: The outpouring of grief over the untimely death of Sushant Singh Rajput is a testament to how many of us have been affected… 31 seconds ago

prabish14593724

prabish_v RT @vijayanpinarayi: We are deeply saddened to hear of the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. His early demise is a great loss to the Indian Fi… 34 seconds ago

Spotboye

SpotboyE Sushant Singh Rajput's servant reportedly informed police that the actor was affected by Disha Salian's demise.… https://t.co/eNbUHYYTwK 37 seconds ago

tejasniti

Niti Sharma Kapil RT @the_hindu: #SushanthSinghRajput donated ₹1 crore for #Keralaflood relief in August 2018 in the name of one of his fans, Subham Ranjan.… 39 seconds ago


Related videos from verified sources

RIP Sushant Singh l Actor Divyanka Tripathi on how trolling affects artistes [Video]

RIP Sushant Singh l Actor Divyanka Tripathi on how trolling affects artistes

Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely death by suicide has raised a lot of questions for the country to ponder. Among the most crucial questions is the impact of social media trolling on actors. 'Baseless..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:41Published
There's conspiracy behind Sushant's death, claims late actor's uncle [Video]

There's conspiracy behind Sushant's death, claims late actor's uncle

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide on June 14. His mortal remains were brought to a hospital from his Mumbai residence. While talking to ANI, one of Sushant's relative at actor's..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:54Published
Sushant apparently died due to hanging, post mortem will tell exact cause: DCP [Video]

Sushant apparently died due to hanging, post mortem will tell exact cause: DCP

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput allegedly committed suicide on June 14 at his residence in Mumbai. Speaking on the matter, Abhishek Trimukhe, DCP Zone 9, Mumbai said, "Actor Sushant Singh Rajput..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:00Published