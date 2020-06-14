'No power in the world...': Rajnath Singh on Nepal amid map row, border firing

India's defence minister Rajnath Singh commented on Nepal amid strained ties between the two neighbours.

Nepal parliament has cleared a map laying claim to Indian territories of Lipulekh, Limpiyadhura and Kalapani.

This development occurred in response to India operationalising the Lipulekh-Dharchula road.

Meanwhile, on June 12, Nepal border police opened fire on Indians, killing at least one and injuring four others.

Rajnath Singh said that India and Nepal's ties are 'spiritual' and Kathmandu's 'misunderstanding' can be cleared via dialogue.