Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'No power in the world...': Rajnath Singh on Nepal amid map row, border firing
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:19s - Published
'No power in the world...': Rajnath Singh on Nepal amid map row, border firing

'No power in the world...': Rajnath Singh on Nepal amid map row, border firing

India's defence minister Rajnath Singh commented on Nepal amid strained ties between the two neighbours.

Nepal parliament has cleared a map laying claim to Indian territories of Lipulekh, Limpiyadhura and Kalapani.

This development occurred in response to India operationalising the Lipulekh-Dharchula road.

Meanwhile, on June 12, Nepal border police opened fire on Indians, killing at least one and injuring four others.

Rajnath Singh said that India and Nepal's ties are 'spiritual' and Kathmandu's 'misunderstanding' can be cleared via dialogue.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

No power of the world can break India-Nepal relationship: Rajnath Singh [Video]

No power of the world can break India-Nepal relationship: Rajnath Singh

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on June 15 said that India has unbreakable bond with Nepal and no power of the world can break this relationship. He emphasized that any number of fences can be put..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:03Published
BRO built 80 km road till Lipulekh for short route to Mansarovar: Rajnath Singh [Video]

BRO built 80 km road till Lipulekh for short route to Mansarovar: Rajnath Singh

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on June 15 held a virtual rally from Delhi. During his speech, Rajnath informed about the link road built by Border Road Organisation to go to Mansarovar. "Earlier..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:18Published
'Won't keep you in dark': Rajnath Singh to opposition on border row with China [Video]

'Won't keep you in dark': Rajnath Singh to opposition on border row with China

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke out on the tiff with China at the LAC in Ladakh. Rajnath Singh said that there are some issues and military level talks are underway to resolve them. He added that..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:05Published