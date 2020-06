SpongeBob Squarepants Fans Speculate He May Be Gay

Nickelodeon posted a picture of SpongeBob on a tweet celebrating Pride Month.

According to CNN, some people are taking the tweet as a “coming out” of the animated character.

SpongeBob was featured alongside “Henry Danger,” who is transgender, and Avatar Korra, who is bisexual.

In 2005, the show’s creator Stephen Hillenburg dismissed speculation about SpongeBob’s sexuality.

He said: “I consider them to be almost asexual.

We're just trying to be funny and this has got nothing to do with the show."