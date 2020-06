City Says It Reserves Right To Remove Christopher Columbus Statue In South Philly If It Continues To 'Threaten Public Safety' Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:53s - Published 46 minutes ago However, a spokesperson said, the city has no orders to do so at this time. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend RETURNED TO THE HOSPITAL NOWORD ON HIS CONDITION OR CAUSEOF THAT BLAZE.WELL, CITY OF PHILADELPHIASAYS IT RESERVES THE RIGHT TOREMOVE STATUE OF CHRISTOPHERCOLUMBUS IN SOUTHPHILADELPHIA.IF IT IS PRESENCE, QUOTE,CONTINUES TO THREATEN PUBLICSAFETY.HOWEVER, SPOKESPERSON SAID THECITY NOOSE TOWARDS DO SO ATTHIS TIME.TENSIONS ROAST IN SOUTHPHILLY THIS WEEKENDS,NEIGHBORS SOME ARMED WITH GUNSAND BATS STOOD NEAR THESTATUE.THEY SAY THEY WERE CONCERNEDIT WOULD BE REMOVED.COLUMBUS STATUES ANDWILMINGTON AND CAMDEN WERETAKEN DOWN LAST WEEK.WHAT ARE THEY GOING TO DO,TAKE WASHINGTON'S FACE-OFFMOUNT RUSHMORE?IT REPRESENTS MASSACRE,THEY MURDERED PEOPLE.A CROWD OF PROTESTERS ALSOGATHERED OUTSIDE -- OUTSIDEAFTER LOCAL WHERE THEY BELIEVEMAYOR KENNEY WAS INSIDE.