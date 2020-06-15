Global  

Duke and Duchess of Sussex delay charity launch
Duke and Duchess of Sussex delay charity launch The couple had been expected to launch Archewell this spring but are said to have decided to hold off with any official projects for the non-profit organisation until next year.

According to the Daily Telegraph newspaper, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan instead plan to direct their efforts towards supporting Black Lives Matter and the wider repercussions of the global health crisis.

A source told the newspaper that the couple will still be giving the "same focus" on issues including gender equality, young people and mental health, but also recognised they had to adapt to the rapidly-changing events of 2020.

