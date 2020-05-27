How an incident in Central Park rattled the nation
The incident involving Amy Cooper, a white woman who was walking her dog when she called 911, and Christian Cooper, a black bird-watcher, rattled the country.
Local Leaders Call For Charges Against Woman In Viral Central Park IncidentThere are calls for charges to be filed against Amy Cooper, the white woman who called 911, falsely accusing an African-American man of threatening her in Central Park; CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas..
Woman Fired After Racist Central Park ConfrontationThe racist incident is prompting discussions about the long history of white people falsely reporting Black people to the police.