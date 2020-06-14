Global  

Saints RB Alvin Kamara attends NASCAR race
Saints running back Alvin Kamara is showing his newfound support for NASCAR following its decision to ban the Confederate Flag.

Years... with the- philadelphia eagles.- - another saints teammate... pro- bowl running back alvin - kamara... is showing his- newfound support, for - nascar... following its decisio- to ban the confederate- flag.

- on sunday... kamara attended th- x-finity series race... the - contender boats 250... repping - - - - t- shirt and hat sent to him by- bubba wallace... the only full-- time black driver, in the - nascar cup series.- wallace publicly campaigned for- nascar to ban the confederate - flag... and it did.

- kamara is on record with the- miami herald... saying, quote..- the fact that they sat down and- got rid of it... and are- making these strides to flip th- script... that's all you- can ask



