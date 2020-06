Joseph DeAngelo expected to plead guilty, sources say

ORIGINAL INVESTIGATORS ON THECASE CAIRO.HI ERIC AND NIKKI WILL IDID SPEAK TO OUR DISTRICTATTORNEY ANNE MARIE SCHUBERTEARLIER ABOUT THIS VERY ISSUESHE SAID IS MOST IMPORTANT TOHER THAT THE FAMILY MEMBERS OFTHE VICTIMS BE HEARD IN COURTBEFORE THE SUSPECT ISSENTENCED.FROM HAWAII TO MARILYNRETIRED FBI AGENT US AND THEORIGINAL INVESTIGATOR ON THEEAST AREA RAPIST CASEDETECTIVE RICHARD SHELBY CHASEDOWN COUNTLESS LEADS INPURSUIT OF FINDING THENOTORIOUS SUSPECT WITH AGE HASFOUND PARTICULARLY DISTURBINGWHERE THE VIOLENCE ASSAULTS,THE RAPIST AND TO MONDAY.AND TO THAT THE SACRAMENTO,I WAS JUST.

IT WAS EVERYBODYWAS IN FEAR DURING THAT TIMESOURCES CLOSE TO THEINVESTIGATION TELL FOX 40 THATJOSEPH DE ANGELO THE SUSPECTEDEAST AREA RAPIST WILL PLEADGUILTY TO 88 MURDER RAPE ANDOTHER CHARGES TO AVOID A DEATHPENALTY TRIAL.A LIFE SENTENCE WOULD BEIMPOSED INSTEAD DETAILS OF THEAGREEMENT HAVE NOT BEENFORMALIZED IN ANY COURT FILINGAND ARE STILL BEING WORKEDOUT.

BUT THE SOURCE TELLS FOX40 THAT D'ANGELO WILL QUOTEADMIT GUILT IN 62 CHARGESWHICH INCLUDE MANY IF NOT ALLRAPES WHICH ARE PAST THESTATUTE OF LIMITATION.

AHEARING IS SCHEDULED FORMONDAY JUNE 29TH IN WHICHDOZENS OF VICTIMS AND THEIRFAMILY MEMBERS ARE EXPECTED TOBE PRESIDENT SO IS D'ANGELO'SEXPECTED GUILTY PLEA ENOUGHFOR FAMILY MEMBERS OF HIS MANYVICTIMS PERSONALLY I THINK SOBUT HE HAS TO GIVE EVERY.CRIME THAT HE HAS COMMITTEDEVERY RAPE EVERY MURDER.

HEHAS TO COP OUT TO EVERYONE IFHE MISSES ONE.

THE DEALS OVER.FAMILY MEMBERS FOX 40CONTACTED WEREN'T READY TOCOMMENT ON A PLEA DEAL.

WEALSO REACHED OUT TO DISTRICTWHO SAID SHE WOULD NOT COMMENTAT THIS TIME BECAUSE THE CASEIS STILL PENDING HOWEVER HEROFFICE HAD THIS STATEMENT.VICTIMS AND THEIR LOVED ONESHAVE A RIGHT TO BE HEARD ANDALL 6 DISTRICT ATTORNEYSOFFICES INVOLVED IN THEPROSECUTION OF PEOPLE VERSUSDE ANGELO ARE WORKING CLOSELYWITH THE VICTIMS IN THIS CASETO ENSURE THEIR STATEMENTS ARECONSIDERED BY THE COURT PRIORTO SENTENCING WE HAVE A MORALAND ETHICAL RESPONSIBILITY TOCONSIDER ANY OFFER FROM THEDEFENSE GIVEN THE MASSIVESCOPE OF THE CASE THE ADVANCEDAGE OF MANY OF THE VICTIMS ANDWITNESSES AND OUR INHERENTOBLIGATION TO THE VICTIM'S AGEAS SAYS EVEN IF THE DEATHPENALTY WAS HANDED DOWN INDEANGELIS CASE IT WOULD TAKEDECADES BEFORE IT WAS CARRIED