Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Brexit: UK and EU agree not to extend transition period beyond December 2020
Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 01:57s - Published
Brexit: UK and EU agree not to extend transition period beyond December 2020
Brexit: UK and EU agree not to extend transition period beyond December 2020
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

We cannot keep Brexit negotiations going forever, insists minister

We cannot keep Brexit negotiations going forever, insists minister Britain “cannot keep negotiating forever” with the EU over Brexit, a minister has insisted while...
WorldNews - Published

Brexit Scottish and Welsh FMs push for transition period extension

The two leaders tell Boris Johnson that exiting the transition period in December would be...
BBC News - Published

Britain, EU Agree That Brexit Transition Period Will End as Scheduled on 31 December


RIA Nov. - Published



Tweets about this

Deborah12474068

Deborah Grace #sackcummings RT @SloughForEU: If the government really wanted to give the UK economy a boost it would agree to extend the Brexit transition period and p… 1 minute ago

OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) Brexit: UK and EU agree not to extend transition period beyond December 2020: https://t.co/mEkBJLCeQ5 #ihateborisjohnsonbecause 11 minutes ago

LintonNeal

Neal Linton RT @allianceparty: Back in March, @StephenFarryMP raised directly with the Prime Minister the need to extend the Brexit implementation proc… 33 minutes ago

Isabelenred

Isabel Via @euronews: Brexit: UK and EU agree not to extend transition period beyond December 2020 https://t.co/IKBchSnd3L… https://t.co/f1rR9MeWh4 33 minutes ago

PalaceChris1

Palace_Chris Brexit: UK and EU agree not to extend transition period beyond December 2020 https://t.co/ysnBH8V5YX #NewsSuite https://t.co/I73JWE3SRL 👍 55 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Brexit briefing: 198 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit briefing: 198 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latest figures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published
Brexit briefing: 199 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit briefing: 199 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latest figures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:54Published
Brexit briefing: 200 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit briefing: 200 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latest figures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published