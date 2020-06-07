Global  

More than 600,000 lose jobs in UK
More than 600,000 lose jobs in UK

More than 600,000 lose jobs in UK

New figures show the rising toll on UK employment, with over 600,000 jobs going in April and May.

Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Some shops may be starting to open… with long lines forming in places.

But much of the UK economy remains in lockdown.

And the toll on employment is starting to show.

New figures Tuesday (June 16) showed company payrolls down by over 600,000 in April and May.

Job vacancies also plunged by the most on record.

But the unemployment rate unexpectedly held steady at 3.9%.

A big jump had been forecast, but it seems a government-funded furlough scheme has stopped any big surge, for now.

Economists still expect the numbers to soar though, with many furloughed workers eventually losing their jobs.

Big firms have already been shedding staff fast, with airlines alone cutting over 15,000 posts in Britain.

Now Prime Minister Boris Johnson is under pressure to ease the toll on the economy.

He’s ordered a review of the two-metre social distancing rule, which many firms say is holding them back.

Ministers are also reportedly considering tax incentives for small firms to hire workers.

Social security payments for employers could also be suspended.



