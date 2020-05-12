Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Beijing residents fear Wuhan-style lockdown if cases continue to rise
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:05s - Published
Beijing residents fear Wuhan-style lockdown if cases continue to rise

Beijing residents fear Wuhan-style lockdown if cases continue to rise

Concerns are growing in Beijing about a rise in coronavirus cases in the city that could lead to a possible Wuhan-style lockdown.

Joe Davies reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

In Beijing, fears of a second wave of coronavirus are steadily mounting.

The Chinese capital has recorded another 27 new infections, taking the city’s current outbreak to 106 cases since last Thursday (June 11).

That makes it the most serious flare-up in China since February.

It’s not in a Wuhan-style lockdown.

It’s instituting 24-hour security checkpoints in neighborhoods, closing schools, and banning wedding banquets.

All high-risk people in Beijing - such as those who are close contacts of newly infected people - are banned from leaving the city.

"I'm in shock”, this student said.

“It was supposed to be nearly over and then we suddenly get another wave of cases.

The virus is scary, and we still haven't developed a vaccine for it." Some transport services were closed down on Tuesday to try to stop the spread of the virus.

China’s financial hub Shanghai demanded some travelers from Beijing be quarantined for two weeks.

The outbreak has been traced to the sprawling Xinfadi wholesale food market in the southwest of Beijing, where thousands of tons of food changes hands each day.





Tweets about this

One_News_Page

One News Page Beijing residents fear Wuhan-style lockdown if cases continue to rise: https://t.co/vnBXufOxqC #Beijing 1 minute ago


Related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus: Biggest single-day jump in 24 hours of 11,929 fresh cases in India | Oneindia News [Video]

Coronavirus: Biggest single-day jump in 24 hours of 11,929 fresh cases in India | Oneindia News

India has recorded the highest single-day jump so far of 11,929 fresh cases, pushing the total number of cases to 3,20,922, the latest data from the Union Health Ministry shows. India has the..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:14Published
China's Wuhan has tested third of residents for coronavirus [Video]

China's Wuhan has tested third of residents for coronavirus

City embarks on enormous testing exercise after emergence of new clusters of cases following end of lockdown.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:20Published
Wuhan to test all 11 million residents for Covid-19 in a 10-day span | Oneindia News [Video]

Wuhan to test all 11 million residents for Covid-19 in a 10-day span | Oneindia News

The chinese City of Wuhan which is belived to be the epicentre of the Coronavirus outbreak, has now sprung into action to eliminate all possibilities of a second wave as the city has reported a few new..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:51Published