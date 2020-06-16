PM plans to merge International Aid Department into FO

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced he will merge the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and the Department for International Development to create a new Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

He explained Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will be able to decide which countries receive or cease to receive British aid, while delivering a "single UK strategy" for individual countries.

Report by Alibhaiz.

