PM plans to merge International Aid Department into FO
Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 03:05s - Published
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced he will merge the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and the Department for International Development to create a new Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

He explained Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will be able to decide which countries receive or cease to receive British aid, while delivering a "single UK strategy" for individual countries.

