Sushant Singh's death, nepotism & Bollywood: Time to take a hard look at the rot | Oneindia News

The mainstream Hindi film industry is a family, literally, and a specially ruthless place for an outsider.

To be taken seriously, at home and at the world for their art of film-making, the industry needs to take a hard look at the rot within it from nepotism, unprofessionalism, to sexism.

Those who have the privilege of being famous and visible and influential have to become the torch bearers for change.

