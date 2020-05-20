Joe Biden and the DNC Raised a Record $80 Million in May

Joe Biden and the DNC Raised a Record $80 Million in May Joe Biden’s campaign announced their largest fundraising haul of the 2020 election cycle.

Biden and the Democratic National Committee (DNC) managed to rake in over $80 million in combined donations.

According to his campaign, the average online donation was $30 and more than half of their May donors were new supporters.

The campaign also reports they’ve tripled their total number of donors since February, with educators making up a majority of supporters in May.

In a message to his donors, Biden thanked them for their willingness to support him amid such "uncertainty." Joe Biden, via CNBC Biden’s fundraising success comes as President Donald Trump has been struggling in national polls.

According to Real Clear Politics, Biden is up in the polls by just over seven points.

Trump has faced heavy criticism over his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as his response to nationwide protests against police brutality and systemic racism.