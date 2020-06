Prince William thanks air ambulance for work during Covid-19

The Duke of Cambridge has visited the Kings Lynn Ambulance Station at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital to thank staff for their work and dedication throughout the coronavirus outbreak.

There he heard more about the staffโ€™s experiences over the past few months, as well as the impact the health crisis has had on the mental health and wellbeing of first responders.

Report by Alibhaiz.

