Tech Byte - Father's Day
Your dad deserves the best tech he can get, without you breaking the bank.
Let's look at some affordable gifts you can get for him this Father's Day.
41NBC / WMGT-DT TECH BYTE: Affordable Father’s Day Gifts https://t.co/ckVjLbyk8c 22 hours ago
Tech Center: Gift Ideas For The Modern DadPittsburgh Today Live's Mikey Hood has a look at some great Father's Day gift ideas for the modern dad!
TECH BYTE: Affordable Father's Day GiftsYour dad deserves the best tech he can get, without you breaking the bank. In this segment of Tech Bytem Emily Cassulo looks at some affordable gifts you can get for him for Father's Day.
Tech Gift Ideas For Father's DayFather's Day is right around the corner, which means it's time to get a gift if you haven't already. C-NET's Kara Tsuboi has some tech gifts ideas for dad (1:30). WCCO 4 News At 6 – June 13, 2020