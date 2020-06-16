Retail Sales on the Rise Following Historic May Surge
Retails sales jumped 17 percent in May after plummeting nearly 14 percent in April.
The May surge marks the biggest jump in sales since October of 2001 following 9/11.
IMPEACHdotardNOW @realDonaldTrump Domestic industrial production rose by 1.4% in May after a record decline of 12.5% in April.
Eco… https://t.co/B4CUg3Tzhq 31 minutes ago
Gemmy Lontoc RT @ReutersBiz: Stocks set to jump following the record rise in monthly retail sales https://t.co/sPkJ4xVhWY 4 hours ago
Reuters Business Stocks set to jump following the record rise in monthly retail sales https://t.co/sPkJ4xVhWY 5 hours ago
gassin123charts RT @KitcoNewsNOW: GOLD UPDATE: Prices are recovering after an initial drop following a 17.4% rise in U.S. retail sales. August #gold future… 5 hours ago
Kitco NEWS GOLD UPDATE: Prices are recovering after an initial drop following a 17.4% rise in U.S. retail sales. August #gold… https://t.co/Blbh6xVvsn 5 hours ago
iBex Markets #US #RetailSales
Retail sales are forecast to rise 8% in May following the record 16.4% drop in April.
Open an a… https://t.co/H3BB1P7qhJ 12 hours ago