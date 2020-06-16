Global  

Retail Sales on the Rise Following Historic May Surge
Retails sales jumped 17 percent in May after plummeting nearly 14 percent in April.

The May surge marks the biggest jump in sales since October of 2001 following 9/11.

U.S. retail sales post record resurgence in May

U.S. retail sales experienced a record rise in May as 2.5 million Americans went back to work and...
Reuters - Published

Retail Sales Soar Record 17.7% in Partial Rebound From Lockdown

U.S. retail sales experienced a record rise in May as 2.5 million Americans went back to work and...
Newsmax - Published



hdotard

IMPEACHdotardNOW @realDonaldTrump Domestic industrial production rose by 1.4% in May after a record decline of 12.5% in April. Eco… https://t.co/B4CUg3Tzhq 31 minutes ago

GemmyLontoc

Gemmy Lontoc RT @ReutersBiz: Stocks set to jump following the record rise in monthly retail sales https://t.co/sPkJ4xVhWY 4 hours ago

ReutersBiz

Reuters Business Stocks set to jump following the record rise in monthly retail sales https://t.co/sPkJ4xVhWY 5 hours ago

gassin123Charts

gassin123charts RT @KitcoNewsNOW: GOLD UPDATE: Prices are recovering after an initial drop following a 17.4% rise in U.S. retail sales. August #gold future… 5 hours ago

KitcoNewsNOW

Kitco NEWS GOLD UPDATE: Prices are recovering after an initial drop following a 17.4% rise in U.S. retail sales. August #gold… https://t.co/Blbh6xVvsn 5 hours ago

IbexMarkets

iBex Markets #US #RetailSales Retail sales are forecast to rise 8% in May following the record 16.4% drop in April. Open an a… https://t.co/H3BB1P7qhJ 12 hours ago