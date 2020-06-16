Premier League match preview: Man City v Arsenal
An in-depth look at Manchester City's premier league clash at the Emirates Stadium against Arsenal.
MrBubbles RT @OddsCovers: #AstonVillaFC VS #SheffieldUnited #EnglishPremierLeague Free Picks and Prediction #EPL - Match this Afternoon at 1:00p ET L… 4 minutes ago
The Booking Bible For all those messaging... I’ll be publishing a match preview for today’s premier league games 🏴 ⚽️ 15 minutes ago
Harry Winters RT @City_Xtra: 💡 ICYMI: The Big Match Preview - #ManCity vs Arsenal (Premier League) | @harrywinters16
👥 Team News
🆚 Head to Head
🧮 The F… 23 minutes ago
Arsenal News Teacher v Student As Manchester City vs Arsenal Restarts the Premier League Season – Match Preview: https://t.co/KWNH3eJfKl 36 minutes ago
NewsBytes Sports .@ManCity face @Arsenal in a high-octane clash tonight at the Etihad as @premierleague resumes.
Will #MikelArteta… https://t.co/w3jvHG01OE 1 hour ago
Palace News Palace Preview: Ayew teeters on Palace record as Eagles return v Bournemouth: https://t.co/kUN7BUVmn9 2 hours ago
Arsenal Fans Teacher v Student As Manchester City vs Arsenal Restarts the Premier League Season – Match Preview https://t.co/GpAwkM5Lyk 2 hours ago
Arsenal News Teacher v Student As Manchester City vs Arsenal Restarts the Premier League Season – Match Preview https://t.co/J60cakn5Xe 2 hours ago
Pep Guardiola 'admires' Rashford for speaking outManchester City manager Pep Guardiola says he admires people like Marcus Rashford coming out to make change because it 'comes from the heart'.
Guardiola says City are not ready for the rush of matches aheadGuardiola says squad will be stretched by amount of matches
Pep Guardiola knows players won't be fully fit for Premier League returnPep Guardiola did not report any new injury concerns for the game against Arsenal, but the Manchester City manager warned that his players are not fully fit ahead of the Premier League’s resumption...