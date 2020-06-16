Premier League match preview: Man City v Arsenal

An in-depth look at Manchester City's premier league clash at the Emirates Stadium against Arsenal.

Charlie Nicholas is backing Manchester City to ease to a 3-1 win against Arsenal in the Premier...

The wait is over. Premier League football is back and what a fantastic match there is on the first...

Man City manager Pep Guardiola admits he has no way of knowing whether his team are ready for Premier...

NewsBytes Sports . @ManCity face @Arsenal in a high-octane clash tonight at the Etihad as @premierleague resumes. Will #MikelArteta … https://t.co/w3jvHG01OE 1 hour ago

The Booking Bible For all those messaging... I’ll be publishing a match preview for today’s premier league games 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 ⚽️ 15 minutes ago

MrBubbles RT @OddsCovers : #AstonVillaFC VS #SheffieldUnited #EnglishPremierLeague Free Picks and Prediction #EPL - Match this Afternoon at 1:00p ET L… 4 minutes ago