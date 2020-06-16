Global  

Premier League match preview: Man City v Arsenal
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:16s - Published
Premier League match preview: Man City v Arsenal

Premier League match preview: Man City v Arsenal

An in-depth look at Manchester City's premier league clash at the Emirates Stadium against Arsenal.

Pep Guardiola fears Man City are ‘not ready’ for demands of Premier League restart – ‘We know it is not enough but it is what it is’

Man City manager Pep Guardiola admits he has no way of knowing whether his team are ready for Premier...
talkSPORT - Published

Man City vs Arsenal: Six times it was master vs apprentice as Pep Guardiola faces former assistant Mikel Arteta

The wait is over. Premier League football is back and what a fantastic match there is on the first...
talkSPORT - Published

Charlie Nicholas states his prediction for Man City v Arsenal

Charlie Nicholas is backing Manchester City to ease to a 3-1 win against Arsenal in the Premier...
The Sport Review - Published Also reported by •BBC Sport




MrBubbl71022177

MrBubbles RT @OddsCovers: #AstonVillaFC VS #SheffieldUnited #EnglishPremierLeague Free Picks and Prediction #EPL - Match this Afternoon at 1:00p ET L… 4 minutes ago

TheBookingBible

The Booking Bible For all those messaging... I’ll be publishing a match preview for today’s premier league games 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 ⚽️ 15 minutes ago

harrywinters16

Harry Winters RT @City_Xtra: 💡 ICYMI: The Big Match Preview - #ManCity vs Arsenal (Premier League) | @harrywinters16 👥 Team News 🆚 Head to Head 🧮 The F… 23 minutes ago

ArsenalNewsApp

Arsenal News Teacher v Student As Manchester City vs Arsenal Restarts the Premier League Season – Match Preview: https://t.co/KWNH3eJfKl 36 minutes ago

NewsBytesSports

NewsBytes Sports .@ManCity face @Arsenal in a high-octane clash tonight at the Etihad as @premierleague resumes. Will #MikelArteta… https://t.co/w3jvHG01OE 1 hour ago

PalaceNewsApp

Palace News Palace Preview: Ayew teeters on Palace record as Eagles return v Bournemouth: https://t.co/kUN7BUVmn9 2 hours ago

AFC__Fans

Arsenal Fans Teacher v Student As Manchester City vs Arsenal Restarts the Premier League Season – Match Preview https://t.co/GpAwkM5Lyk 2 hours ago

NewsFromArsenal

Arsenal News Teacher v Student As Manchester City vs Arsenal Restarts the Premier League Season – Match Preview https://t.co/J60cakn5Xe 2 hours ago


Pep Guardiola 'admires' Rashford for speaking out [Video]

Pep Guardiola 'admires' Rashford for speaking out

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says he admires people like Marcus Rashford coming out to make change because it 'comes from the heart'.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:16Published
Guardiola says City are not ready for the rush of matches ahead [Video]

Guardiola says City are not ready for the rush of matches ahead

Guardiola says squad will be stretched by amount of matches

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:55Published
Pep Guardiola knows players won't be fully fit for Premier League return [Video]

Pep Guardiola knows players won't be fully fit for Premier League return

Pep Guardiola did not report any new injury concerns for the game against Arsenal, but the Manchester City manager warned that his players are not fully fit ahead of the Premier League’s resumption...

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:27Published