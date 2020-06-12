Juneteenth Is Being Observed by This Growing List of Companies

Juneteenth, which occurs annually on June 19, has long been celebrated by Black Americans who recognize its 1865 origin as the end of slavery in the United States.

All but four states recognize Juneteenth as a holiday or “special day of observance,” yet it is still not recognized as a national holiday.

This year, amid a heightened demand for racial equality in the country, many companies have joined to declare Juneteenth as a company holiday.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey announced last week that his employees would have a day of “celebration, education and connection” to honor Juneteenth.

Postmates CEO Bastian Lehmann announced that Juneteenth would be a day to "reflect on the Black American experience." Bastian Lehmann, via Twitter Nike also joined in, with CEO John Donahoe noting that it was a chance to “better commemorate and celebrate Black history and culture.” Other large companies that have moved to officially recognize Juneteenth include Spotify, the NFL, Lyft, Target and Adobe.