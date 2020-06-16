UK restarting classes

Will start class a week earlier than years past...on august 17th and classes will end at thanksgiving break...finals for the fall semester will be online.

As for health precautions...anyo ne on campus is required to wear a mask when theyre not exercising or eating..staff and students are asked to self-assess themselves for symptoms of covid-19 daily.

The university says it still has more details to flush out before students come back.

But what if kentucky sees a spike in cases?

The university says it has also prepared a backup plan if in- person classes and campus living is no longer feasible.

A group of about 500 people...students, community members and faculty helped create this reinvented college experience.

A big table approach senior leader at u- k... eric morgan says was key to getting a residential campus experience that is also putting safety first.

eric morgan, ph.

D uk executive vice president for finance and administration and that's our job to build the best environment for the students success in this case, it's the best in this in the safest environment for our students success so we are going to test every student that first week, we're going to all faculty, staff and students are going to screen, every single day.

And if there are certain factors tht require suggest we should test more often than we'll do that.

he also says u-k is lucky and grateful to have updated...large facilities they can move classes into to help with social distancing.

