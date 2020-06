Hedwig and the Angry Inch movie (2001)

Hedwig and the Angry Inch movie trailer(2001) - Plot synopsis: A German emigrant living in a trailer in Kansas is the victim of a botched operation.

Adapted from the critically acclaimed off-Broadway rock theater hit, "Hedwig and the Angry Inch" tells the story of the "internationally ignored" rock singer, Hedwig, and her search for stardom and love.

Starring: John Cameron Mitchell Directed By: John Cameron Mitchell