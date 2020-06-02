Global  

Historic Downtown Perry small businesses awarded Resiliency Grant
Small business owners in Historic Downtown Perry got a monetary boost from Perry’s Main Street program.

Many small business owners in historic downtown perry will tell you perry's main street program has their back.

Nineteen businesses received more than 47- hundred dollars in grant money awarded by the perry main street advisory board.

The main street program created the resiliency grant to help small businesses impacted by the covid-19 outbreak.

Michelle rhoades, the owner of mossy creek natural, says the money came at the right time.

"every little bit counts, if its just the micro-loan like their doing for us, it helps.

It helps pay the bills, helps do payroll, it helps buy supplies since we make all of our own products."

