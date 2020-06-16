Parents and two-year-old daughter emerge unhurt after car is crushed by truck

A two-year-old girl and her parents miraculously survived from a horror crash with a trailer truck in Krabi, southern Thailand.

Onlookers rushed to the crushed pickup truck to help the casualties after they witnessed the crash.

Footage from from June 11 shows locals trying to pull a crushed car door to pull the driver, his wife and child out of the car.

Driver Khunwat Kongmanee, 23, who emerged almost unscathed from the wreckage, said the trailer truck took an sudden u-turn in front of his car.

He said: "I was driving with my wife and baby girl in the pickup truck that was loaded with fertilizers to deliver to the farm.

"While we driving the trailer truck ahead of us took a u-turn and since my car was heavily loaded I could not stop it in time.'' Khunwat added that he and his family were lucky to survive with only some minor scratches despite the car engine being crushed.

He said: "After we were were pulled out of the car I looked at the mess and was surprised that we survived.

"Me and my wife were only had cut lips while our daughter has some small scratches on her legs." The police later went to the scene for the investigation and said that they would summon both parties to the station later.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Praphan Nuchaikaew said: "We have taken the initial detail from the scene already and let the casualties to go to the hospital.

"They and the trailer truck driver will be called up to the police station to give more details before we will decide if any legal proceedings are required.''