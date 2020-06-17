Wheelchair workouts with Ella Beaumont

After being shocked by the lack of fitness resources online for people in wheelchairs during lockdown, disabled television researcher Ella Beaumont decided to take on the mantle herself.

When sports facilities closed in March as part of the nationwide lockdown to combat coronavirus, Ella decided to combine her skills from her day job with her knowledge of sport, and started filming her own fitness series on YouTube at the beginning of April.

Since then, she has gathered a strong following of more than 6,000 views in a matter of weeks.