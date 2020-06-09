Brexit: UK and EU agree not to extend transition period beyond December 2020
The UK Prime Minister and European Commission President said in a joint statement that there would be no extension of the post-Brexit transition period.View on euronews
Brexit briefing: 187 days until the end of the transition periodThe UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latest figures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.
