Brexit: UK and EU agree not to extend transition period beyond December 2020
Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 01:58s - Published
Brexit: UK and EU agree not to extend transition period beyond December 2020

Brexit: UK and EU agree not to extend transition period beyond December 2020

The UK Prime Minister and European Commission President said in a joint statement that there would be no extension of the post-Brexit transition period.View on euronews

