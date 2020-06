T.I.'s drama with daughter revisited on family's reality show Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:42s - Published 41 minutes ago T.I.'s drama with daughter revisited on family's reality show Rapper T.I.'s 2019 stand-off with his daughter over his podcast confession about her annual v*rginity test will play out in the latest episode of the family's reality show. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Daughter is in stitches as her mother fights with reclining chair



Laurie and her mother have a new reclining chair. It was bought for them as a gift by another family member. But, like all new things, there is often a learning curve. Laurie's mother has settled.. Credit: Rumble Studio Duration: 02:19 Published 21 hours ago Trump's Niece To Publish Tell-All Book



President Donald Trump’s niece will publish a tell-all book on her family drama in August 2020. According to Business Insider, Mary Trump is the daughter of Fred Trump Jr., the oldest brother of the.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32 Published 2 days ago Happy Birthday, North West!



Happy Birthday, North West! North West turns 7 years old today. She was born in Los Angeles, California. Nori is the daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. She began appearing on the family.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 00:57 Published 2 days ago