Royal Biographer: The Queen’s Reign Is ‘Effectively Over’ Due to the Pandemic Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 01:17s - Published 4 minutes ago Royal Biographer: The Queen’s Reign Is ‘Effectively Over’ Due to the Pandemic The situation faced with the coronavirus pandemic has very likely brought Queen Elizabeth’s reign to an abrupt end because of how challenging it would be to resume royal duties. Buzz60’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related news from verified sources Queen's reign is 'effectively over' due to Covid-19, expert claims Queen Elizabeth's reign is "effectively over" as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, as one royal...

New Zealand Herald - Published 6 days ago



Queen Elizabeth's birthday marked with smaller ceremony London: Queen Elizabeth II's birthday was marked on Saturday with a smaller ceremony than usual, as...

WorldNews - Published 3 days ago







