Royal Biographer: The Queen’s Reign Is ‘Effectively Over’ Due to the Pandemic
Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 01:17s - Published
Royal Biographer: The Queen’s Reign Is ‘Effectively Over’ Due to the Pandemic

Royal Biographer: The Queen’s Reign Is ‘Effectively Over’ Due to the Pandemic

The situation faced with the coronavirus pandemic has very likely brought Queen Elizabeth’s reign to an abrupt end because of how challenging it would be to resume royal duties.

Buzz60’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.

