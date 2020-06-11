Royal Biographer: The Queen’s Reign Is ‘Effectively Over’ Due to the Pandemic
The situation faced with the coronavirus pandemic has very likely brought Queen Elizabeth’s reign to an abrupt end because of how challenging it would be to resume royal duties.
Buzz60’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.
frank-lyle bobongie 'Virus has ended Queen's reign' https://t.co/jOC71ujQIK Sad but true. 1 day ago
Republ för. Uppsala RT @AusRepublic: 👑 Royal biographer Andrew Morton has said the coronavirus pandemic has “practically put” Prince Charles, “on the throne”.… 2 days ago
InQuisitive RT @nadinethedream_: @DennisseLisseth Queen Elizabeth's "Official Birthday" 2nd Saturday of June. Crazy! Is she alive? Main photo on Daily… 3 days ago
@HrollAugur RT @TheAgenda6: Queen's reign 'effectively over', royal biographer claims
Hmmmmm & not before her time! https://t.co/iHaYz1a1EB 3 days ago
Colin J.Benson English 🏴 Queen's reign is 'effectively over' because of coronavirus, says royal biographer - Yahoo News https://t.co/ZD7WAxXcsG 4 days ago
Colin J.Benson Royal biographer claims COVID has ended the reign of England’s 🏴 Queen Elizabeth - 9Honey https://t.co/CGiYeBbPin 4 days ago
Dara Zane Scully Queen's reign 'effectively over', royal biographer claims
https://t.co/jIBkFYLvxn 4 days ago
Sash_Q👀👂🏾✍🏾 RT @mr_squeege: Queen's reign 'effectively over', royal biographer claims https://t.co/h7CLtBzwpj via @Femail
We knew that before msm..
🤣… 5 days ago
Queen set to miss Royal Ascot for first time in 68-year reignThe Queen will be absent from Royal Ascot for the first time in her 68-year reign as the popular racing meet gets under way behind closed doors.