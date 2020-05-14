Global  

Airlines Ban Alcohol on Planes Amid COVID-19
Airlines Ban Alcohol on Planes Amid COVID-19

Airlines Ban Alcohol on Planes Amid COVID-19

According to CNN, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines.

Asia's Virgin Australia, and Europe's KLM and Easy Jet are temporarily halting all or part of their alcohol service.

