Sir Keir Starmer says free school meals is 'just one step' to end poverty
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:33s - Published
Sir Keir Starmer says free school meals is 'just one step' to end poverty

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said he welcomes the Government’s U-turn on free school meals but that it is “just one step” to reducing child poverty.

