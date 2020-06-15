Sir Keir Starmer says free school meals is 'just one step' to end poverty
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said he welcomes the Government’s U-turn on free school meals but that it is “just one step” to reducing child poverty.
Marcus Rashford forces UK gov’t U-turn on free school mealsBritish government will now provide a $150m summer food fund for struggling families, reversing a decision to halt the effort.
Rashford calls on government to reinstate free school mealsFootballer Marcus Rashford has called on the government to reverse its decision to end free school meal vouchers in England over the summer holiday period, discussing his family's own struggles with..
Marcus Rashford pleads for Government rethink on free school meal vouchersMarcus Rashford has pleaded with the Government to reconsider its decision not to extend the current food voucher scheme in an open letter “written from the heart”. The 22-year-old Manchester..