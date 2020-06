Tens of thousands of people evacuated after landslide dam causes flooding in Chinese city

Over 20,000 people have been evacuated after landslide and mudslide caused major flooding in a city in south China.

The video, filmed in Danba County in Sichuan Province on June 17, shows the mud damming a river, and diverted waters submerging streets and houses.

A landslide dam is a natural damming of a river formed by landslides or volcanic eruptions.

14 trapped people were rescued successfully while two are still missing, reports said.

